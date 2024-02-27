Entertainment

The Power Of The Black Vote l The Amanda Seales Show

Published on February 27, 2024

With Election Year 2024 in full swing, it’s become clearer now more than ever before just how important the Black vote will matter.

In case you need a quick reminder, just take a look below at what’s happening on the “other side” in a clip Amanda recently posted on IG that’s so hilarious it’s almost sad:

 

 

Joined by co-host Supreme, The Amanda Seales Show crew took a minute to discuss exactly what makes the melanated vote seem so appealing. From Trump’s new sneaker campaign aimed at attracting inner-city Black kids with a penchant for footwear to the idea that a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could help sway votes — we apparently just looove ourselves some Menthols! — the conversation was an interesting one that further proved why the culture is always meant to be told and not sold.

Tune in for a convo on the power of the Black vote below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

