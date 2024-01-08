Listen Live
My First Time

My First Time: Justice Baiden Remembers Making (And Losing!) His First $10K From Producing

Published on January 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Revolt Summit

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From the cool croons of 6Lack to the sweet-yet-seductive serenading of Summer Walker, the current state of R&B is in a chokehold with what’s coming out the LVRN Records camp.

At the helm of it all is Justice Baiden, 1 in 5 co-owners of the ATL-based music label, and he’s without question on a lucrative “love renaissance” all up and down the Billboard charts at the moment.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – DOE Reminds Us Why GRAMMY Nominations Matter

For the first “My First Time” episode of 2024 — Happy New Year again, MFT fam! — we sat down with the young hitmaker about the realities of making paychecks in music production. Let’s just say he learned the hard way how far $10,000 will really get you when living the fast-paced life of an in-demand savant in the studio. We just hope he learned his lesson since then!

Watch LVRN producer Justice Baiden get real with us on making his first $10,000, and also losing his first $10,000, right here on “My First Time”:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Black producers first time interviews music producers

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close