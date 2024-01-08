My First Time: Justice Baiden Remembers Making (And Losing!) His First $10K From Producing

From the cool croons of 6Lack to the sweet-yet-seductive serenading of Summer Walker, the current state of R&B is in a chokehold with what’s coming out the LVRN Records camp.
At the helm of it all is Justice Baiden, 1 in 5 co-owners of the ATL-based music label, and he’s without question on a lucrative “love renaissance” all up and down the Billboard charts at the moment.
For the first “My First Time” episode of 2024 — Happy New Year again, MFT fam! — we sat down with the young hitmaker about the realities of making paychecks in music production. Let’s just say he learned the hard way how far $10,000 will really get you when living the fast-paced life of an in-demand savant in the studio. We just hope he learned his lesson since then!
Watch LVRN producer Justice Baiden get real with us on making his first $10,000, and also losing his first $10,000, right here on “My First Time”:
