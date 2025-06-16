Listen Live
MFT: Marcus Jordan Remembers His 'Stellar' Red Carpet Debut

MFT: Marcus Jordan Remembers His First Stellar Awards Red Carpet

Marcus Jordan — the gospel singer; not MJ's son! — joined us on "My First Time" with a fond memory of his Stellar Awards red carpet debut.

Published on June 16, 2025

37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Paras Griffin

Marcus Jordan made his Stellar Awards red carpet debut back in 2022, and while nerves initially got the best of him, the night turned out to be nothing short of unforgettable. Gospel’s rising star opened up about feeling a little anxious leading up to the big moment, but a familiar face brought him comfort and ease. Fellow gospel powerhouse Bri Babineaux stepped in to help calm his nerves, making him feel right at home among gospel music’s elite.

RELATED: My First Time – Eric Benét Remembers His First Snoop Dogg Smoke Sesh

Sporting an immaculate look and radiating undeniable talent, Marcus walked the red carpet with grace, showing why he’s one to watch in the gospel music industry. For Marcus, this first taste of the Stellar Awards red carpet wasn’t just about making an appearance but about solidifying his place in a community that celebrates faith, creativity, and excellence. Beyond the glitz and glamour, this night symbolized a turning point for Marcus Jordan, proving that hard work and dedication can lead to incredible opportunities. The gospel music world has clearly taken notice, and it’s safe to say this is just the beginning of many more unforgettable moments in Marcus’s journey.

Congratulations to Marcus Jordan on this remarkable moment! Here’s to more red carpets, powerful performances and a bright future ahead. Here him tell it below right here on “My First Time”:

The article ‘MFT: Marcus Jordan Remembers His First Stellar Awards Red Carpet’ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

Related Tags

first time gospel singers interviews Marcus Jordan My First Time stellar awards

