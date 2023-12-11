My First Time: Yung Pooda Remembers Meeting And Collaborating With Fat Joe

One of the biggest arguments that can occur in the hip-hop community is the seemingly never-ending battle between past and present generations. However, when emcees from both sides can come together to remind us of just how stronger we are united, the culture can only benefit from exponential growth.
That’s why we’re still giving props to Yung Pooda, a Houston-by-way-of-Orange-Texas native currently on the rise in his rap career, and Fat Joe, a mainstay New York hip-hop icon for the better part of three decades and counting, on their banger earlier this year with “Did It Again.”
We spoke with Pooda for this week’s delivery of “My First Time” on what that initial linkup in the studio was like with the Terror Squad head honcho himself. Thanks to a mutual connection by way of longtime producer duo, Cool & Dre, a 31-year-old southern rap star and 53-year-old elder statesman of the game were able to kick off what we’re expect to grow into an ongoing collaborative friendship.
Watch Yung Pooda give us the rundown below on how his collaborative efforts with rap veteran Fat Joe began via “My First Time”:
