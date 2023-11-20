My First Time: Jeezy Fills Us In On How He Got Into Purchasing Real Estate

While music has been his greatest hustle — well, aside from hustling one other thing earlier in life that we probably shouldn’t mention! — hip-hop king Jeezy is also a man of multiple hats. He’s the CEO of his own label, the relaunched CTE New World, officially became an author this past summer with his self-help/autobiography, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, and he’s surprisingly an accomplished real estate investor.
Take a look below at how he broke down the latter side hustle this past summer at Invest Fest 2023:
In this week’s “My First Time” tale, The Snowman briefly let us in how he got into purchasing real estate, and how an interest in one property ultimately led him to copping five altogether. Now that’s what you call standing on big business!
Watch the full clip from Jeezy’s “My First Time” below, and be sure to stream his new feature-free double album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget:
-
