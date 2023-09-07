My First Time: Tia Corine Breaks Down How She Broke Her Ankle In 3rd Grade

Hailing all the way from Winston-Salem, South Coast Music Group rising star Tia Corine is on a fast track to achieving the level of success and recognition given to her male labelmates Toosii and DaBaby. With a place in the 2023 XXL Freshman Class — one of three representing for the ladies! — and a hit alongside Latto earlier this year with the remix to her breakout single “FreakyT,” it goes without saying that Tia definitely has her foot on the game right now.
However, it was her ankle doing most of the damage back in third grade as told us exclusively for one hilarious “My First Time” story.
The North Carolina native kept it all the way candid about that one time she broke her ankle and somehow managed to still make it to her best friend’s skating party the same night. Given the dedication she shows in her music career, it doesn’t surprise us in the least bit that she was able to, well, push forward.
Watch Tia Corine break down breaking her ankle in third grade for our latest segment of “My First Time” below:
