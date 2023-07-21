RiZen: Back with NEW MUSIC! “View the City REMIX”

The all-female group, RiZen, stopped by the Praise 104.1 studio to talk with Ronnette Rollins. They are back together after a ten year hiatus and are better than ever with new music and a 2023 Dove Award nomination consideration!
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
RiZen is made up of four women, three of which are sisters, Adriann Lewis-Freeman, Ashley Griffith, Aundrea Lewis, and Kanika Trigg. Their music is produced by little brother, Ay’Ron Lewis, a well known talented producer who has worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Page-Lockhart, James Fortune, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr, Shirley Caesar and many more. RiZen talks new music and their individual accomplishments during their hiatus (ranging from marriages and kids to graduate degrees and pastoring). Thanks to DAF Entertainment Group partnering with Tyscot Records, RiZen is back and rocking stages like they never left!
Also See: Watch Night 2 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival Featuring RiZen & Dr. Jasmin Sculark
Download RiZen’s new music, “View the City Remix” and “He’ll Be There”, available now on all digital download sites!
READ MORE:
- Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy
- Tigers On Ice! First HBCU Ice Hockey Team To Arrive At Tennessee State
- Baby Alert: Congratulations to Pastors JJ and Trina Hairston They are About to be Grandparents
- Give Your Mom A Mother’s Day Gift Based on Her Love Language
- LaTocha Talks About Her Passion To Do Gospel and Inspirational Music
- Puff Daddy! Diddy Appointed As Head Of Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
- The Black Girls Social Club Conference Reinforces The Power Of Sisterhood
- Foot Locker Pledges $200M Investment Into The Black Community, $54M Already For 2021
- Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School
- Charles Barkley Surprises Spelman College With $1 Million Donation
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
RiZen: Back with NEW MUSIC! “View the City REMIX” was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
[VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair
-
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week