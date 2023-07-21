Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The all-female group, RiZen, stopped by the Praise 104.1 studio to talk with Ronnette Rollins. They are back together after a ten year hiatus and are better than ever with new music and a 2023 Dove Award nomination consideration!

RiZen is made up of four women, three of which are sisters, Adriann Lewis-Freeman, Ashley Griffith, Aundrea Lewis, and Kanika Trigg. Their music is produced by little brother, Ay’Ron Lewis, a well known talented producer who has worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Page-Lockhart, James Fortune, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr, Shirley Caesar and many more. RiZen talks new music and their individual accomplishments during their hiatus (ranging from marriages and kids to graduate degrees and pastoring). Thanks to DAF Entertainment Group partnering with Tyscot Records, RiZen is back and rocking stages like they never left!

RiZen: Back with NEW MUSIC! “View the City REMIX” was originally published on praisedc.com