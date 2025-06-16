CeCe Winans Brings Gospel Power to NPR’s Tiny Desk for Black Music Month

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Gospel icon CeCe Winans brought the spirit to NPR’s Tiny Desk stage with a moving medley of her most beloved songs, turning the intimate setting into a soul-stirring worship experience.

The special performance was part of NPR’s Black Music Month celebration, which honors groundbreaking albums that have left a lasting imprint on music and culture. Winans’ 1995 album Alone in His Presence, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was a defining moment in gospel music and continues to resonate across generations.

NPR’s Ashley Pointer praised Winans for her unmatched vocal power and ability to transcend boundaries. “CeCe Winans’ voice transcends genre, race, and generations, something incredibly rare in the gospel and Christian music realms,” she wrote.

Her Tiny Desk set included a mix of fan favorites and deeply spiritual anthems. The call-and-response energy of “Pray” brought instant joy, while the crowd audibly gasped at the first notes of “Alabaster Box,” a track known for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling. The performance concluded with a heartfelt sing-along to “Goodness of God,” a modern worship classic that underscored Winans’ lasting connection with audiences.

More than a nostalgic trip through her catalog, the performance was a celebration of Winans’ legacy as one of gospel music’s most influential voices. As NPR continues to spotlight the sounds that have shaped Black music history, CeCe Winans’ enduring presence stands as a testament to the timeless power of faith-filled artistry.

Check out the performance below:

