1983: ‘A Star Is Born’ Whitney Houston Debuts On The Merv Griffin Show

It’s 1983 and you are at home watching the Merv Griffin Show, watching what would become one of the biggest-selling artists and one of the greatest voices of all time singing “Home” from The Wiz. Griffin would go on to tell the audience “You won’t forget that name — Whitney Houston!”

Boy was he right.

2 years later, Houston would release her self-titled debut album and it marked the start of her career as a singing sensation. The album achieved tremendous success around the world, reaching number one on Billboard’s 200 chart for 14 weeks and becoming certified 13 times platinum by the RIAA.

The album featured six songs written or co-written by Houston, including her first single “You Give Good Love” and “Saving All My Love For You,” which won her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In addition to these chart-topping singles, the album also featured classic ballads such as “Greatest Love of All” and “All at Once.” The record’s success set Houston on an unstoppable path that would eventually make her one of the most successful female artists of all time.

In conclusion, Whitney Houston’s self-titled debut album was an incredible start to her music career. With the help of Clive Davis and Arista Records, she created a timeless classic that has been beloved for decades now. As we celebrate Black Music Month here in 2023, let us take time out to appreciate all the amazing contributions Whitney made with this iconic record. Her unique voice and heartfelt lyrics continue to inspire generations of singers today — something which is truly worth celebrating!