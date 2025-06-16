Top 10 Girl Groups In Black Music

Girl groups are essential to the Black music experience, as many of the serve as the soundtrack to our lives and their #BlackGirlMagic can be found in multiple decades.

In celebration of June being Black Music Month, we wanted to give our favorite girl groups their well-deserved flowers, for not only provided music that we still play just as much today as we did back then, but also for serving fashion looks, beauty inspired and choreography they we still know by heart.

TLC

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

As the biggest-selling and most successful girl group in music history, TLC ushered in the 90s with a new look, new sound and a new message. From their early vibes of vibrant, baggy Cross Colours fashions and around-the-way girl style — that eventually transitioned to the sleek and polished looks they are widely known for — the Atlanta-based group racked up immediate hits with their first album, but it was their second release, 1995’s CrazySexyCool that cemented them as icons in the music industry.

Destiny’s Child

Source: Patrick Durand / Getty

As one of the female R&B groups that arrived just as the 90s were coming to an end, Destiny’s Child made respectable noise in the industry with its original line-up. However, once the quartet became the well-known trio, the hits they provided stacked up at a rapid pace. While fans knew that the group’s run would be limited due to Beyoncé’s inevitable solo career, they still remain one of the faves of the genre.

SWV

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

If you had the pleasure to experience what it was like to “Weak” when it was first released in 1993, then consider yourself lucky that you got to experience the vibes in real-time. But SWV gave us many more hits outside of their signature track, as the 90s were filled with their infectious songs that had many fans convinced they could sing just as good as the ladies from NYC.

Xscape

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Formed during the early 90s R&B girl group wave, Xscape, a quartet from Atlanta, managed to make their voices heard despite stiff competition. From slow jams and house party cuts, to cheating anthems and gospel classics, the group offered fans a little bit of everything, which was evidenced by their success.

En Vogue

Mike Guastella

While many of the early 90s R&B group initially leaned heavily into exploring a more tomboy aesthetic, En Vogue were the exact opposite and instead showcased full-on glamour and feminine style. Although their look was just one aspect of their greatness, as the group boasted powerhouse vocals and harmonies that recalled the classic girl groups before them.

Salt N’ Pepa

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Hip hop’s most successful female group of all-time had absolutely no problem fitting into the hip hop boys club of the late 80s, and easily transitioned to the 90s with a plethora of hits that were not only sex positive and educational — but also female anthems that showed that were tapped into to culture.

702

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Named after the Las Vegas area code, this trio was the perfect formula for the young 90s girl group. Their songs and lyrics were relatable, catchy and shot straight to the top of the charts. Combining smooth R&B with hip hop-infused tracks, 702 gave us jams that still resonate today.

Total

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

As the first female group signed to Bad Boy Records, Total was set up to win from the very beginning, and that’s exactly what they did when their debut album was released in 1995. They had the look, superstar features and songs from the biggest producers of the era, which is why they are still a playlist favorite.

Blaque

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Courtesy of another person on this list, TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Blaque arrived on the cusp of the new millennium and enjoyed great success as the 2000s arrived. With flirty and playful lyrics coupled with memorable rhymes, the group also ensured their notable status with a legendary appearance in Bring It On.

The Supremes

Source: TPLP / Getty

None of the aforementioned girl groups would exist without the one that paved the way, and that would be the legendary group and Motown favorite, The Supremes. They are the blueprint that many groups after them have followed, with a collection of timeless hits that are unmatched. The group is also known for its impeccable style that changed the way that Black women and fellow artists dressed, as it was incredibly feminine, polished and sophisticated.

Top 10 Girl Groups In Black Music was originally published on hellobeautiful.com