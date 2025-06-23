Listen Live
Lecrae: Bridging Faith, Culture, and Hip-Hop

For Black Music Month’s “Roots and Rhythm” celebration, we spotlight Lecrae—a trailblazing artist whose music defies boundaries, champions purpose, and influences generations.

Published on June 23, 2025

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Who Is Lecrae?

Lecrae Moore, known mononymously as Lecrae, is a GRAMMY-winning rapper, producer, and entrepreneur whose career has reshaped the landscape of Christian hip-hop and beyond.

Born in Houston and raised in a variety of cities, Lecrae’s music carries the weight of his personal journey—one rooted in faith, redemption, and community uplift.


Lecrae’s 2013 GRAMMY win for Best Gospel Album with Gravity marked a historic moment—not just for himself, but for the Christian hip-hop genre as a whole. That project, a blend of introspective lyricism, trap-influenced beats, and socially conscious storytelling, showcased Lecrae’s ability to tackle real-world issues while staying grounded in spiritual themes.

His work has made space for messages of faith in mainstream hip-hop and proved that rap with purpose can still top charts.


The Voices That Shaped Him

Lecrae’s artistry is deeply informed by hip-hop legends like Tupac Shakur and Nas, whose vivid storytelling and social commentary laid the groundwork for his narrative style. He also credits Outkast and Lauryn Hill for teaching him that music can be both thought-provoking and sonically rich.

However, it wasn’t just rap that shaped him—gospel artists like Kirk Franklin and soul legends like Curtis Mayfield helped guide Lecrae’s blend of spiritual depth and cultural resonance.


These influences gave rise to a unique sound: vulnerable yet powerful, rooted in Scripture yet attuned to the streets. Through his label, Reach Records, Lecrae has created space for artists who share his vision—offering a platform for voices often excluded from both the church and the mainstream industry.


 


Lecrae’s Lasting Impact on Music

Lecrae’s influence reaches far beyond album sales and award wins. Artists such as Andy Mineo, NF, and even Chance the Rapper have acknowledged Lecrae’s impact—whether directly or indirectly—through their own work that fuses spirituality and hip-hop.

In fact, Lecrae has paved the way for mainstream artists to explore faith openly in their lyrics without sacrificing artistic integrity or popularity.

His unapologetic stance on racial justice, mental health, and inner-city struggles has also inspired non-musical community work and social reform. Lecrae doesn’t just make music—he makes movements. His influence continues to ripple through both Christian and secular music spaces, proving that rhythm rooted in purpose can truly change the culture.

