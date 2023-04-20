Jonathan Major Keeps Losing Deals – Trending on the Timeline

It is not looking too good for Jonathan Majors because he has been dropped by his talent manager following the domestic violence allegations in New York, and he also will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala with Valentino. They stated that they came to a mutual agreement after he got arrested though. I do not know if y’all think he’ll be able to bounce back from this, but you know, I continue to keep you updated on.
