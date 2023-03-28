Trending on the Timeline: Jonathan Majors Accused of Assault

It was recently reported that Jonathan Meyers, your favorite, was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. It was stated that the couple got into it in a taxi because his girlfriend caught another woman texting that phone. Now, when she tried to get that phone, everything went left. Jonathan’s defense lawyer recently stated that Jonathan Majors is innocent and he is just the victim of an altercation with the woman that he knows. Jonathan Majors has also lost his US Army ad behind this as well. After claiming to be innocent.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Watch more Trending on the Timeline:

Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty – Trending on the Timeline

NBA Suspends Ja Morant – Trending on the Timeline