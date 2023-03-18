Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty – Trending on the Timeline

https://youtube.com/shorts/O1scTa9f_lc
A jury has found Hurricane Chris not guilty of the shooting death that went down. In the exclusive statement that he sent to the Shade Room he stated that I want to thank God and all my attorneys and my family for standing by my side. Now y’all remember, I got y’all hip when I was like, not A baby baby! When he going home free period.
