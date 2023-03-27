If anyone out there knows what it takes to be in a girl group, award-winning singer/songwriter Kandi Burruss of ’90s R&B quartet Xscape is certainly the one to converse with on the subject.
Amanda Seales took that idea and brought it to the latest episode of her Small Doses podcast, where the two ladies had an interesting conversation about singing alongside and ultimately surviving her days in the group.
RELATED: Amanda Seales Show ‘To Arrest Trump Or Not To Arrest Trump That Is The Question?’ | EPISODE 74
From describing group conversations that always ended in arguments — something that sadly translates into their new SWV-assisted Bravo limited series, The Queens of R&B — to her still-ongoing personal issues with band member LaTocha Scott, Kandi didn’t hold her tongue in the least bit in this hour-long tea-spilling session.
Press play below to hear Kandi Burruss break down the dynamics of being in a girl group on the Small Doses podcast:
- Small Doses: Kandi Burruss Talks Side Effects Of Girl Group Dynamics
- Rihanna Halftime Guests Predictions: Hov? Drake? BREEZY?!
- Latto’s Underwear Sold For WHAT?!
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions