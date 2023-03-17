NBA Suspends Ja Morant – Trending on the Timeline

https://youtube.com/shorts/Z6Qo7PBqRhY

The NBA recently announced that they’re suspending Ja Morant for eight more games for conduct detrimental to the league after flashing a gun on IG live. I’m telling you now, when he comes back on that court, he’s gonna be ready to go, honey. He’s not about to play with y’all. He done lost deals and some more stuff being on IG live. Come on, Ja. You get together, poo. We rooting for you.

