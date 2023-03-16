YOUNG M.A. Barbershop Video Raises Concerns – Trending on The Timeline

A video was going around of Young MA at the barbershop getting her first line up, but a lot of the people of the Internet were concerned about her health because her eyes had a yellow tint to them. She recently sat down and spoke with TMZ, and she stated that she recently had been hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. She didn’t tell us exactly what’s wrong, but she don’t got to. That’s her business. Let’s keep #YoungMA in our prayers as she heals through everything that she is going through.
