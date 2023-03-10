Trending on the Timeline: Metro Boomin sold a portion of his catalog for almost $70 million

https://youtube.com/shorts/k1I_Tpq76J4
If your metro don’t trust you, it don’t even matter. This is DJ Misses and I’m about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. So super producer Metro Boomin has reportedly just got a big bag after he sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock Capital, close to 70 million dollars. 70 EMS for that great body of work and this comes from the success of his recent album Heroes and Villains. Now, I’m here for him getting to this money because he’s at a young age, so he has a whole other catalog. I’m sure that it’s on the way. So he said, let me get rid of this stuff because the new stuff is coming.
Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.
Watch more Trending on the Timeline:
Trending on the Timeline: Flavor Flav Spent over 2k on Drugs Daily
Trending on the Timeline: Gabrielle Union Discusses Being a Stepmother
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance
-
Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-election In Chicago; Black Twitter Goes IN