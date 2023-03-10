Trending on the Timeline: Metro Boomin sold a portion of his catalog for almost $70 million

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If your metro don’t trust you, it don’t even matter. This is DJ Misses and I’m about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. So super producer Metro Boomin has reportedly just got a big bag after he sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock Capital, close to 70 million dollars. 70 EMS for that great body of work and this comes from the success of his recent album Heroes and Villains. Now, I’m here for him getting to this money because he’s at a young age, so he has a whole other catalog. I’m sure that it’s on the way. So he said, let me get rid of this stuff because the new stuff is coming.

