Chaka Khan Apologizes For Comments on “Greatest Singers” List

Legendary singer Chaka Khan has apologized for her comments on a recent podcast, blasting Rolling Stone’s list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”
If you missed it, the “Queen of Funk” recently appeared on the Los Angeles Times’ The Originals podcast. In short, she didn’t take too kindly her placement on the list (a blasphemous #29), in comparison to some other singers. Among the highlights: She said that Mariah Carey is at #5 because of payola, that Mary J. Blige (#25) messed up her rendition of “Sweet Thing,” and that Joan Baez (#189) couldn’t sing (but can write). Also, when the hosts mentioned that Adele was #22, she simply said, “Ok, I quit.”
RELATED: Shock, Chaka Khan! So…Did Mary J. Blige Really ‘F**k Up’ “Sweet Thing”?
https://twitter.com/Glock_Topickz/status/1631104923826900992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1631104923826900992%7Ctwgr%5E638df3280fc4e58ae002d02e461ff3c26aef7073%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fchaka-khan-adele-mariah-carey-greatest-singers_n_6401171ce4b00c411f2311f5
Well, Chaka has since apologized for the harshness of her comments in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday (Mar. 5).
In part, she writes, “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait. As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”
She continues, “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change … and change begins within the heart.”
You can check out her full statement below:
RELATED POSTS:
- Chaka Khan Is Still Salty Kanye West Made Her Sound “Like A Chipmunk” On Debut Single
- Chaka Khan When Asked if She’d Work Again with Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her!’ [VIDEO]
- Chaka Khan Roasted For NBA All-Star National Anthem, But Many Come To Her Defense [WATCH]
- Chaka Khan Is Revealed On ‘The Masked Singer’ [VIDEO]
- Chaka Khan Reveals She Doesn’t Like Kanye’s ‘Through The Wire’ Sample [WATCH]
Chaka Khan Apologizes For Comments on “Greatest Singers” List was originally published on foxync.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance