Chaka Khan Reveals She Doesn’t Like Kanye’s ‘Through The Wire’ Sample [WATCH]

Sorry Kanye, although millions around the world loved “Through The Wire”, one very important person is not a fan: Chaka Khan.

West sampled Khan’s classic single “Through The Fire” to create his breakout song but it wasn’t without a few tweaks from the super producer. In the original track, Khan’s lyrics have a slow melody but in Kanye’s song its sped up and Khan’s voice is completely unrecognizable.

Well now we know 15 years later, Ms. Khan is not a fan of the outcome. She revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she would have said “hell no” to him using the sample had she known he was going to use it that way.

Watch the video above to see Khan’s full reaction to the now classic hip-hop track.

