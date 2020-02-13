Chaka Khan Is Revealed On ‘The Masked Singer’ [VIDEO]

On this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer”, the competition lost out on somebody with some serious singing chops: the one and only Chaka Khan.

A lot of fans were upset by her elimination before even finding out who was behind the mask, but once a reveal was made, there was some serious outrage over getting rid of a legend so early on.

Check out the video below to see Miss Monster’s reveal and how the crowd and the judges react to Chaka Khan’s unmasking:

Fans were not happy that White Tiger, another contestant, remains on the show. According to the NY Post, many believe that the Tiger is none other than former New England Patriot star Rob Gronkowski. His height and limited vocal range are part of the reason why fans are so convinced that it’s the former NFL star. Here’s his clip below:

Are you upset that Chaka was eliminated given the weak competition?

