Chaka Khan Roasted For NBA All-Star National Anthem, But Many Come To Her Defense [WATCH]

Chaka Khan’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game is being roasted by viewers online.

The legendary singer is being brutally mocked on social media, as many claim she failed to hit the right notes. Twitter is flooded with memes expressing a myriad of reactions to her performance. One user wrote: “More like Chaka Khan’t.”

Check out some of the tweets below. Though many disliked the version, others would stand for no Chaka slander…

Khan performance was compared to the time Fergie was accused of butchering “The Star Spangled Banner” a couple of years ago and later said she attempted “something special for the NBA.”

In case you missed Chaka at the All-star game in Chicago on Sunday,  watch the YouTube clip below and judge for yourself.

One commenter joked, “Colin Kaepernick stood up. So he could walk out.”

Khan’s uneven rendition came after rapper Common and Jennifer Hudson’s emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant.

