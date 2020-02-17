Chaka Khan Roasted For NBA All-Star National Anthem, But Many Come To Her Defense [WATCH]

Chaka Khan’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game is being roasted by viewers online.

The legendary singer is being brutally mocked on social media, as many claim she failed to hit the right notes. Twitter is flooded with memes expressing a myriad of reactions to her performance. One user wrote: “More like Chaka Khan’t.”

More like Chaka Khan’t. That was terrible. #NBAAllStar2020 — Jamison Coyle (@JamisonCoyle) February 17, 2020

Yes Chaka Khan is a legend. Yes it is black history month. But that Star Spangled Banner did everyone dirty including the ancestors. It had to be said. — Ariel Williams (@arielsaraii) February 17, 2020

Me looking at, “Chaka Khan killed that anthem” tweets on the timeline. #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/tidCBFKxbP — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 17, 2020

Check out some of the tweets below. Though many disliked the version, others would stand for no Chaka slander…

What we NOT gone do is blaspheme the name of Chaka Khan. NOT on my watch and NOT on this land. — Jamey_Giddens (@Jamey_Giddens) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan is an icon. No slander will be tolerated. Not this Black History Month 😂 — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) February 17, 2020

Khan performance was compared to the time Fergie was accused of butchering “The Star Spangled Banner” a couple of years ago and later said she attempted “something special for the NBA.”

In case you missed Chaka at the All-star game in Chicago on Sunday, watch the YouTube clip below and judge for yourself.

One commenter joked, “Colin Kaepernick stood up. So he could walk out.”

Khan’s uneven rendition came after rapper Common and Jennifer Hudson’s emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant.

