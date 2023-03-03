Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Us Style Goals In A Pink Gown
- Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Colored Hair On Instagram
- Yung Miami Teams Up With Cota Skin To Bring Affordable Skincare To The Black Community
- Keke Palmer Shares A Supportive Message About Mothers On Instagram
- The Disturbing Dual Reality For Black Students At Liberal Arts Colleges
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Keisha Lance Bottoms Explains Biden’s First Selma Bridge Crossing As President
- Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento
- Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic
- Wayne Shorter, Iconic Jazz Saxophonist, Dead At 89
- Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance