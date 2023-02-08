Trending on the Timeline: AMC Charging Based on Seating

DJ Misses is here to always tell you what’s trending on that timeline. AMC theatre is planning to start charging viewers more based on seating, so it’s going to be broken down in three levels, which is standard value and preferred. Seating at the middle and the top of the theater. It’ll be a dollar or $2.00 more. Now AMC, you know, we can watch the movies at home. That’s no way to get us coming back to the theater. They should lower the. Price lower it, but they’re not. Like comment and share.

