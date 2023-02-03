Trending on the Timeline: Flavor Flav Spent over 2k on Drugs Daily

Flavor Flav recently did and interview and he talked about some life threatening decisions he made over his lifetime. Flavor Flav explains that he spent over 2 thousand dollars on drugs everyday. This went down for 6 years. He expressed that God kept him here so he can tell everyone and let people know that you can make it over addiction. Hopefully his story has helped people.

