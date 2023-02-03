HomeTrending On The Timeline

Trending on the Timeline: Flavor Flav Spent over 2k on Drugs Daily

TJ FV 2023 Banner

Flavor Flav recently did and interview and he talked about some life threatening decisions he made over his lifetime. Flavor Flav explains that he spent over 2 thousand dollars on drugs everyday. This went down for 6 years. He expressed that God kept him here so he can tell everyone and let people know that you can make it over addiction. Hopefully his story has helped people.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news. #trendingonthetimeline #tott #entertainmentnews

BAW STAFF: (@colierich)

Watch More Trending on the Timeline Below:

Trending on the Timeline: Why Latto’s Panties are Trending

Trending on the Timeline: Netflix Bans Password Sharing by March

RELATED TAGS

Flavor Flav trendingonthetimeline

Close