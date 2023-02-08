Trending on the Timeline: Baby Blue Released from Jail

Baby blue whoa. DJ Misses is about to tell you it’s trending on that timeline. So Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison after serving one year behind bars for his participation in the PPP loan scam. He ran up 24 million with that. So he had to turn his self in last year in February, and now Baby Blue revealed that he was released from prison early because of Trump’s first step act. He also announced that he changed his name to Big Money Blue. Now I feel you. I feel you Baby Blue, that 24 million is a lot of money. Now you got some on the side, but don’t let everybody know. Now be quiet.

