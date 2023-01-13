Trending on The Timeline: Kanye Ex Manager is Suing

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kaye West ex business manager, Thomas St. John pleaded with the judge for extra time to track down Kaye to serve him with a $4.5 million dollar law suit after spotting Kanye in Beverly Hills. St. John wants to sue Ye because he was only paid 3 out his 18 month contract working with Kanye. We all have heard the rumors and news that Ye is missing and maybe Thomas is the man to track Ye down.

