Trending On The Timeline: Def Jam Drops Kanye’s Label

It’s not looking so good for Kanye. DJ Misses is here to tell you what is trending on the timeline. According to The New York Times, a person that is close to somebody at Def Jam Records recently stated that Kanye West and his label Good Music are no longer affiliated with Def Jam. If you’re not hip, also, Balenciaga has taken a step back from him and other deals have taken a step back and I think also, Adidas is probably gonna look into some stuff. So Kanye, all that stuff you’re talking about like getting your own business is right. You might want to start your own business right now. It’s the perfect time. Kanye continues to rant and burn bridges as he takes to the internet to give his bias opinions on societal topics.This is not the first or last we will hear of Ye’s tactics.

