Trending On The Timeline: George Floyd’s Sues Kanye for $250M

George Floyd’s family is about to hit Kanye in his pockets. DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline.

We know you’ve seen Kanye all over lately with his crazy antics. Wearing white lives matter outfits, releasing info on who’s slept with who and so much more. Most recently Kanye went on Drink Champs, and said some very much unruly comments about George Floyd. The mother of George Floyd’s child, is now speaking out and she filed a lawsuit for $250 million for speaking on that man’s death. Kanye spoke to George’s drug issues and eluded to George passing for other reasons than confirmed. Drink Champs host have now taken to the internet to apologize for the content and even went as far as removing the Kanye interview from youtube.

They all should get a piece. The brother should come in and get a piece because Kanye You have no right speaking on it, man. Period. Make sure you like, comment and share

