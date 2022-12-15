Trending on The Timeline: Diddy and Yung Miami React to Side Chick Talk

Diddy recently revealed to us that he has a newborn baby girl and her name is Love, However, the baby’s mom is not Young Miami. It is 28 year old Dana Tran. Now, congratulations to the both of them but you know everybody was talking this and that on social media about Diddy and Young Miami’s relationship. Yung Miami went to social media to let everybody know she is not a side chick. She nobody side chick and never will be and Diddy also spoke out as well and he said, “Young Miami is not my side she never has been never will be. She’s very important and special to me and I don’t play about my shorty. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not today.” I mean, I’m still not mad because she even tweeted we all wishing upon a falling star.

