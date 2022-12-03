Trending On The Timeline: Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in Court

https://youtube.com/shorts/kVAMEclHwWs

DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. So y’all know we’ve been waiting two years to figure out about what’s going on with Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion and it’s finally time. Megan and Tory just started the trial and they trying to get the jury together and everything like that. However, it’s just like at this point y’all know what’s going on y’all don’t even gotta have a case. Can we just cut to the chase? Is Tory going to jail? Or is he not? Let us know and what you think gonna happen? Are you a Tory fan or a Megan fan?

