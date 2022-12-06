Trending on The Timeline: Balenciaga Canceled

DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. We know you’ve been seeing all of the craziness surrounding fashion designer Balenciaga because they posted something on their website to promote a new season of clothing that’s dropping, but it had kids and bears with very much sexual gear on. It was just weird all the way around and ended up suing a company called Northstar for $25 million for putting together the photoshoot but it’s like y’all posted it. It was kind of like throwing blame on the company and hiding your hand. But now they’re switching it up and taking the 25 million and not suing Northstar but given the money and donating it to the children protection program. Now, I’m here for the 25 million going to the children’s protection program. Even Kim Kardashian has come out to defend the company by saying they apologized and insinuating she is not going to cancel them. I know you’ve been seeing people burning and throwing away their Balenciaga designer products. Balenciaga also put in their stores they got a 50% off sale. Fifty percent! I’m not gonna break down. But are you throwing away your Balenciaga? Let me know. You need to recap. Make sure you like comment and share

