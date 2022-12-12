Will Keith Sweat & Guy Join New Edition On Tour In 2023?

New Edition is slated to go on tour in 2023 and two of the New Jack Swing era’s biggest stars could be joining them. Bobby Brown broke the news to TMZ that N.E. would be going back on the road in March 2023 but there’s more. TMZ also reports that crooner Keith Sweat will be joining them along with the much-anticipated reunion of the R&B group “Guy.” Yep, yep it’s Teddy Riley, Aaron, and Damion Hall reuniting and going on tour for the first time in about 17 years.

In the late 80s and early 90s, New Jack Swing was king. The new style of R&B would go on to help Guy and Keith Sweat mega-stars. Moving away from their child-star personas. New Edition would later infuse their style with New Jack Swing with all members finding major success as solo acts and the group Bell Biv Devoe.

Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever” album was one of the first to feature the New Jack Swing style, produced by Sweat himself and Riley. The album’s biggest singles “I Want Her,” “Don’t Stop Your Love,” and “Something Just Ain’t Right” along with the title track is still popular to this day.

Riley and the Hall brothers would burst on the scene in June 1988 when their self-titled debut was released. The album would become a major hit with multiple singles (“I Like,” “Groove Me,” “Teddy’s Jam,” and “Spend the Night” hit the Billboard charts. The trio would disband but has had multiple reunions since the first attempt in 1995.

In 2021, Sweat and Bobby Brown tore the roof off the Essence Fest with a memorable Verzuz battle.

If confirmed this will be one of the biggest parties of the year.