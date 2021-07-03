HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had Two-Step Twitter Rolling During VERZUZ Battle

Posted July 3, 2021

Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown are two of the top names in R&B for not only their contributions as recording artists but also as songwriters and stage performers. On Thursday (July 1), the vocalists squared up as part of the virtual ESSENCE Music Festival in a collaboration with VERZUZ and Triller.

Sweat, 52, and Brown, 52, began the night in a more mellow and relaxed mood, perhaps no different than some of their many performing stints together on the road. With the long history of hits and music in between them, it was the 1980s and 1990s music fan’s dream last night to hear some of those older classics.

While there were some who felt that the vocal performances left little to be desired, many were pleased to see Brown in good spirits despite all his recent tragedies and Sweat kept the jokes flying in cool uncle fashion. Sweat, it should be noted, had one too many sips of the Ciroc but still performed as he would otherwise.

The replay of the VERZUZ between Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had Two-Step Twitter Rolling During VERZUZ Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

