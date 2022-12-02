Trending On The Timeline: Glorilla Says It’s No love In Clubs

https://youtube.com/shorts/kKGF5fKctcw?feature=share

DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on the timeline. Glorilla went to the internet to express how she felt about finding love in the club. Putting this nicely, she warned ladies that men are mainly in clubs looking for hook ups and will treat the women they meet nicely and with respect. Check out this Trending On The Timeline to see what Glorilla had to say.

Watch More Trending On The Timeline:

Trending on The Timeline: August Alsina Comes Out

Trending On The Timeline: Chris Brown Dropped From AMA’s