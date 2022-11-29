Tyler Perry Inks 4-Movie Deal with Amazon Studios

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Tyler Perry has inked a 4-movie deal with Amazon Studios but details on those projects have not been revealed.

Perry will write, direct and produce four features for release on Prime Video, Deadline reports. Perry’s titles will stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry before praising head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke:

“Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach,” he added.

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time. He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films… We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences,” said Salke.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Perry’s most recent project, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” is currently streaming on Netflix. This year he also released to the streamer “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment of the Madea franchise.

Most recently, Perry slammed an urban website for a false story about a possible third installment in the “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise. The filmmaker said there is no truth to rumors that Jill Scott and Janet Jackson are “holding up” the film, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Perry hit up his Instagram story recently to share a screenshot of a news article published by Atlanta Black Star with the headline: “Tyler Perry Calls Out Janet Jackson and Jill Scott for Holding Up the Next Installment of Why Did I Get Married, Scott Responds.”

Perry included the caption: “I guess people write these kinds of headlines for click bait. It’s sad. I didn’t call out Janet and Jill and they’re not holding up another Why Did I Get Married.”

The Atlanta Black Star article may have misconstrued remarks Perry made about the film while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. Perry told the outlet that the third film would happen if Scott and Jackson are down. Both singers starred in the original “Why Did I Get Married?” which was released in 2007.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘yes,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again? So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word,” said Perry at Byron Allen’s first annual TheGrio Awards.

In his IG message, Perry noted that he has not yet written the script nor has he developed “a concept of where our lives and love would be after 15 years since the first one.”

He concluded, “But again, no one is holding up anything and I’m not calling anyone out. Stop the BS.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE