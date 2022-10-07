Trending on The Timeline: Kanye West Accuses Asap Rocky of Sleeping With Yoon Ahn

Kanye West is cutting up on the internet. DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. You may have seen Kanye West going on a tangent online. He was already seen at a fashion show wearing a white lives matter shirt. He has made other claims against celebs and is now putting people’s business out there! You won’t believe it but ASAP Rocky is one of those people. Kanye West stated that a Korean fashion designer by the name Yoon Ahn, who owns the clothing brand Ambush is allegedly sleeping with or has slept with ASAP Rocky. Yoon was just recently seen and did an appearance at the Young Fashion Designers show with Riri all hugged up but she denies the claims. Now, if you do some research you will find out there is some history between ASAP Rocky and Yoon. Yes, we pigged and found that Yoon was the love interest in ASAP’s L$D video and was with ASAP Rocky on set boo’d up. Like I said, she denies all these claims. It’s looking like Riri and ASAP have some ties to this girl! This is not the first time we have heard rumors of ASAP cheating on our girl Rihanna. If you recall, rumors circulated that ASAP cheated with Amina Muaddi, another fashion designer. Maybe ASAP just loves fashion and this is why he keeps getting caught up. Rihanna is a queen and we all know she deserves the world! Who would you like to see Rihanna dating next if ASAP keeps up the antics? We are looking forward to seeing what other tea Kanye has left to drop! You know I’m going to keep you updated with that. Make sure you like, comment and share.

Kanye West Accuses ASAP Rocky of Sleeping With Fashion Designer Yoon Ahn [Photos]

