Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor, a political scientist, will preview next month’s elections with an emphasis on the Black Vote. Dr. Taylor will also talk about Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail and what effect the former President will have on the races. Before Dr. Taylor, Morris Brown debuts his latest book about his daughters. Getting us Started Melissa Muhammad discusses an upcoming International Trade Conference.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. James Taylor, Morris Brown & Melissa Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com