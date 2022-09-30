Trending on The Timeline: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Dating

Not sure if you don’t remember, I got you hip to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan having a little Kiki in Miami. We just pushed it off and said, “oh no he was just taking his aunt out to eat.” According to videos obtained by TMZ, they were booed up at Rolling Loud talking face to face and all of that and also got a video of Larsa turning around shaking that thang on Marcus. Make sure you like, comment and share.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Trending On The Timeline: P Valley Renewed for 2 Seasons

Trending On The Timeline: Larsa Pippen With Marcus Jordan