Trending On The Timeline: P Valley Renewed for 2 Seasons

Our favorite show, P-Valley is getting renewed for more season! P Valley just got renewed for not one season, but another extra season on top of that, so we’re going to get season three and season four. Let’s hope that they don’t take too long to give us the seasons because I’m trying to figure out what’s going on with the murder. Period. If you are a P Valley fan, this is going to make you happy! The first and second seasons of P Valley received so much attention and started conversations on social that have gone viral and turned heads. If you haven’t seen P Valley catch up on these seasons so you are aware of these story lines and are prepared for these upcoming seasons. Make sure you like, comment and share!

