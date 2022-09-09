Trending On The Timeline: Larsa Pippen With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen, who was married to Scottie Pippen was spotted out at a restaurant with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Now you know, Marcus is in the 30s and Larsa’s up there. It’s kind of like maybe Larsa was around when Marcus was a little boy and he was in diapers. Miss Pippen you not slick, but let’s just say he was taking TT out to dinner.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news. Make sure you like, comment and share

#trendingonthetimeline #tott #entertainmentnews #larsapippen #marcusjordan