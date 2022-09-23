Trending On The Timeline: Warning On Rising Cases Of STD’s In USA

Health officials are warning Americans about the rising cases of STDs. Including a 26% spike in the new syphilis infections that were reported last year. That has been the highest since 1991 and the most number of total cases since 1948. Last year alone, there was 1.6 million cases of chlamydia reported and even more of gonorrhea and syphilis. Baybay wrap it up, wrap it up and get tested! Be safe out there and find your one and keep it there. Make sure you like, comment and share.

