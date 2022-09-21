Trending On The Timeline: Tiffany Haddish Reaches A Deal In Child Abuse Case

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals that claim they were sexually groomed by the two when they were children. Now, it looks like Tiffany wants this case to be left in the past because she reached a private deal with both of those individuals to block the public from seeing the original documents. We know what that means? Tiffany, put that good comedian and actress check to use because now it’s private. Yeah, private settlements equal check. Make sure you like comment and share!

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.