Todd Dulaney’s “Satisfied,” featuring Smokie Norful, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart (dated Sept. 17). In the tracking week ending Sept. 11, the song increased by 7% in plays.

The coronation marks the sixth for Dulaney and the third for Norful on Gospel Airplay. It’s also the fifth in a row for Dulaney – a new record streak over the chart’s 17-year history. Norful, meanwhile, reigns again after a record wait of over 15 years.

“Satisfied” is off the Album Todd’s 2021 Anthems & Glory features a collective of 17 tracks and a stellar line-up of special guests that include Kierra Sheard, David Wilford, Todd Galberth, Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann, Apostle Matthew Stevenson and Tim Bush.

This new body of music, which was recorded live at All Nations Worship Assembly in Chicago, finds Todd Dulaney actually guiding listeners back to the scriptures for hope, comfort, answers, instructions, and all they need to live life according to the Bible.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of September 17, 2022

1. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

2. When I Pray DOE

3. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

4. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

5. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

6. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

7. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

8. Let Him In Jokia

9. Thankful JJ Hairston

10. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

11. Positive Erica Campbell

12. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

13. New Tye Tribbett

14. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

15. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

16. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

17. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

18. I Believe Fred Jerkins ft/ Bishop Paul S. Morton

19. All I Need Jason Nelson

20. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

Todd Dulaney Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of September 17, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com