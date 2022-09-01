Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Following a better-than-expected 2021 season, the Cavs look poised to make a bigger leap this year.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, to the Utah Jazz. Big man Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also all headed to Utah.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

Trending On The Timeline: Bleu Reveals Moon Boy University

Kenan Thompson Talks Emmy Awards, Mike Tyson Interview & The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mind, Body and Business Podcast With Maria More “Beyond The Box” | Episode 2

Latto Shows Off Her Curvy Cakes On Instagram

Lizzo Shares A BTS Video On How She Gets Ready For A Yitty Shoot

Family First! Photos Of Venus And Serena Williams Through The Years That Are 100% #BlackGirlMagic

First U.S. Death Linked To Monkeypox Occurs In Houston Area

Gloss Up Keeps It Real On Balancing Motherhood With Rap And Dream Lizzo Collab

Black Woman Kicked Out Of UNC’s Business School After Speaking Up About Discrimination, Lawsuit Claims

NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’

Cavaliers Trade for Three Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com