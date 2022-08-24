CLOSE
D.C. police are investigating an incident that happened last week that is suspected to have been a hate crime. The police report that a man approached 3 people Thursday morning at 14th and K streets in Northwest, between Franklin Park and McPherson Square, and tried to talk with them. When the trio ignored him and walked on, police said, the man shouted a slur against Asians at them and told them, “Go back to your country.”
DC Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime in NW was originally published on woldcnews.com