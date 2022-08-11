Trending On The Timeline: Beyonce Makes History and Fetty Wap Arrest

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap gets arrested and Beyonce makes history. DJ Misses keeps you updated on what’s trending on that timeline. Beyonce makes history by becoming the first black artists in history to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with her seventh studio album Renaissance. The Queen doesn’t play and we all needed that album, male and female.

According to TMZ Fetty Wap has found himself in some more legal trouble. Prosecutors claim that he threatened a man’s life on FaceTime back in December of 2021. An arrest warrant reportedly claims that the alleged victim caught Fetty Wap’s a rat so that’s why he caught him on trash.

That’s what’s trending on that timeline. Make sure you like, comment and share.

