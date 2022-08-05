Trending on The Timeline: Monkey Pox State of Emergency

DJ Misses is going to tell you what’s Trending on The Timeline. Monkey pox is on the rise, we’ve been seeing so many reports and a lot of people have been so vulnerable that they’ve been telling us their stories on Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, you name it! Right now in three places there is a state of emergencies and that’s California, New York and Illinois. Now my question is to you, should Joe Biden shut down and if that vaccine coming around, are you getting that vaccine? Let me know in the comments! Make sure you like, comment, share.

