D.J. Misses gives you the scoop on Brittney Griner’s Russia sentence and updates you on the charges brought against officers in the Breonna Taylor case. Watch the full video to learn what’s Trending On The Timeline.

#brittneygriner #breonnataylor #trendingonthetimeline

