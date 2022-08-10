DVSN And DJ Misses Debate Over The Meaning Behind “If I Get Caught”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Budding R&B duo DVSN has been making rounds out here to defend the message behind their controversial-yet-viral new hit single, “If I Get Caught.”

It was only right to invite the boys on Posted On The Corner to get the ladies point of view by way of our very own DJ Misses!

Although a peaceful middle ground was met throughout the duration of our exclusive chat with Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, you already know Misses had to rep for the women out there and explain how it might just feel if the tables were turned.

Watch DVSN and DJ Misses have a respectable battle of sexes below in the midst of fun conversation, which also covers Jay-Z clearing their sample and the upcoming album:

